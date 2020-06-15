bluebird Reports New Data on Betibeglogene Autotemcel for TDT

bluebird Inc. BLUE announced new data from ongoing phase III studies onits investigational betibeglogene autotemcel (formerly LentiGlobin for β-thalassemia gene therapy). The data showed that pediatric, adolescent and adult patients with a range of genotypes of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) achieved and maintained transfusion independence with hemoglobin (Hb) levels that are nearnormal.

TDT is a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the β-globin gene that results in significantly reduced or absent adult hemoglobin (HbA).

A total of 60 pediatric, adolescent and adult patients across genotypes of TDT were treated with betibeglogenein the phase I/IINorthstar (HGB-204) and HGB-205 studies, and the phase III Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies as of Mar 3, 2020.

The results showed that 89% of the evaluable patients (17/19) with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia did not have a β0/β0 genotype achieved transfusion independence with 11.9 g/dL median weighted average total hemoglobin (Hb) level in HGB-207

Data from exploratory analyses of HGB-207 showed improved markers of blood cell production and bone marrow function in patients who achieved transfusion independence.

Of the total, 85% of patients (11/13) with a β0/β0 genotype or IVS-I-110 mutation in HGB-212 had been transfusion-free for at least sevenmonths.

Shares of the company have decreased 27.2% year to date against the industry’s rise of 4.4%.

The company also announced new data from its ongoing phase I/II HGB-206 study of lentiGlobin gene therapy for adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). The study showed a near-complete reduction of serious vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and acute chest syndrome (ACS).

In Group C of HGB-206, 25 patients were treated with LentiGlobin for SCD and had up to 24.8 months of follow-up.

The data showed 99.5% reduction in annualized rate of VOC and ACS in Group C patients with a history of VOCs and ACS (n=14) who had at least six months follow-up. At up to 24 months, there were no reports of serious VOC or ACS in Group C patients (n=18) with at least six months follow-up.

Group C patients with at least six months follow-up continued to produce consistent levels of gene therapy-derived anti-sickling hemoglobin (HbAT87Q) at up to 24 months, reducing levels of abnormal sickle hemoglobin (HbS)

Key markers of hemolysis approached near-normal levels in Group C patients, supporting the potential of LentiGlobin for SCD to modify the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.

The company is also developing its Lenti-D product candidate for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare, hereditary neurological disorder, which can often be fatal. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lenti-D for the treatment of patients with CALD, which should expedite the development and review of the therapy. Lenti-D also enjoys orphan drug status in the Unites States and Europe. It was also granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the FDA for the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy.

