bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss

bluebird bio Inc. BLUE reported a loss of $2.94 per share in third-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.07 and the year-ago quarter's loss of $3.73.

Revenues of $19.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26 million. The figure grew from $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company have decreased 33.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 1.1%.

Quarter in Detail

R&D expenses decreased to $140.4 million from $151.4 million a year ago due to a decline in manufacturing costs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $68 million were up from $66.3 million in the year-ago quarter due to costs incurred to support the company’s ongoing operations and growth of its pipeline.

Pipeline Development

The company remains on track to complete the rolling biologics license application (BLA) submission for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for β-thalassemia) in mid-2021.

In September 2020,bluebird and Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the FDA accepted for Priority Review their BLA for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the companies’ investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy.The FDA set an action date of Mar 27, 2021.

In September 2020, the company announced that its investigational pipeline candidate for sickle cell disease (SCD) gene therapy, LentiGlobin, was granted eligibility to the Priority Medicines (PRIME) program by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

