bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.

Revenues from continued operations were $0.07 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 million.

In November 2021, BLUE completed the separation of the oncology business into an independent entity called 2seventy bio, Inc. TSVT. We note that TSVT has been listed on the Nasdaq since November 2021.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to $53.1 million from $73.7 million a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations were $33.4 million, down from $42.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2022, bluebird had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of approximately $141 million. In addition, the company ended the quarter with $45 million in restricted cash.

As of Sep 30, 2022, BLUE raised approximately $54.1 million in net proceeds through its At-the-Market (ATM) equity facility. Of this $54.1 million, $46.1 million in net proceeds were realized in the third quarter. The company expects its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, together with the anticipated release of $40 million of the restricted cash in the fourth quarter of 2022, to be sufficient to meet bluebird’s planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2023.

Recent Updates

It was an eventful quarter overall. In August 2022, the FDA approved Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), a one-time gene therapy custom-designed to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell transfusions.

The company made significant progress on its first commercial launch in the United States and remains on track for its first apheresis (cell collection) in the fourth quarter of this year.

In September, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Concurrently, the previous clinical hold on the eli-cel clinical development program was lifted.

The company anticipates the first commercial Zynteglo infusion in the first quarter of 2023 and will realize revenue upon infusion. bluebird anticipates that Skysona will be ready for commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company received two Priority Review Vouchers (PRVs) following the FDA approvals of Zynteglo and Skysona and is exploring options to monetize both PRVs.

The company expects to complete vector and drug product analytical comparability for the biologics license application (BLA) for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease in the fourth quarter of 2022 and remains on track to submit the same in the first quarter of 2023.

The company remains in active dialogue with the regulatory body about the resolution of the partial clinical hold for patients under 18.

