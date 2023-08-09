bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Earnings Top, Zynteglo & Skysona Fuel Revenues

bluebird bio BLUE delivered a loss of 67 cents per share in the second quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents per share. The company had delivered a loss of $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter (excluding restructuring expenses).

The company reported revenues of $6.9 million in the second quarter, up from $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase of $5.4 million was primarily due to product revenues from Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) and Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel). Revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million.

The FDA approved Zynteglo and Skysona for the treatment of beta-thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients requiring regular red blood cell transfusions and for treating early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy on Aug 17, 2022 and Sept 16, 2022, respectively.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses declined by 33.8% to $42.3 million due to manufacturing costs related to Skysona and Zynteglo (now included in inventory and cost of product revenues), reduced employee compensation, benefit and other headcount-related expenses and a decrease in information technology and facility-related costs in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $40.3 million from $36.7 million in the year-ago quarter due to commercial costs driven by marketing activities for Skysona and Zynteglo in the United States.

As of Jun 30, 2023, bluebird had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and a restricted cash balance of approximately $291 million, down from $364 million. Based on current operating plans, bluebird expects its cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities to be sufficient to meet its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2024. This runway includes approximately $45 million in restricted cash.

Excluding the same, bluebird estimates cash runway into the second quarter of 2024.

Other Updates

In Jun 2023, bluebird bio announced that the FDA accepted for priority review the company’s biologics license application seeking approval for gene therapy lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for patients with sickle cell disease. bluebird is pursuing FDA approval for lovo-cel for patients aged 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events. The regulatory body has set a target action date of Dec 20, 2023.

The priority review will shorten the FDA’s review of the application to six months from the time of filing versus a standard review timeline of 10 months. The company continues to anticipate a commercial launch in early 2024.

bluebird has made significant progress in the launch of Zynteglo with 11 patient starts (cell collections) for individuals suffering from beta-thalassemia.

The first commercial infusion for Syksona was completed in March 2023. Cell collection has been completed for five patients to be treated with Skysona. bluebird continues to anticipate 5-10 patient starts this year.

