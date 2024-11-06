News & Insights

Bluebird Bio’s Key Decisions and Shareholder Engagement in 2024

November 06, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Bluebird Bio ( (BLUE) ) has issued an announcement.

At bluebird bio, Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, key decisions included increasing the shares under the Incentive Award Plan, electing new board members, and ratifying the selection of Ernst & Young as the accounting firm. While stockholders approved most proposals, the meeting adjourned to gather more votes on a reverse stock split, showcasing active shareholder engagement and significant developments for investors to watch.

