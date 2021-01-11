Bluebird Bio's Board Approves Plan To Separate Into Two Companies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced its intent to separate its severe genetic disease and oncology businesses into independent publicly traded companies. bluebird bio, Inc. will retain focus on severe genetic disease and will launch its oncology business as a new entity.

Upon completion of the separation, current chief bluebird, Nick Leschly, will lead Oncology Newco as Chief Executive Officer and will take on the role of Executive Chair for bluebird bio, Inc. Current President of the severe genetic disease business, Andrew Obenshain will continue his leadership as Chief Executive Officer of bluebird bio, Inc.

