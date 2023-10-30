News & Insights

Bluebird bio to sell sickle cell gene therapy FDA voucher for $103 million if approved

October 30, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio BLUE.O said on Monday it has agreed to sell its priority review voucher for $103 million, if it gets the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its gene therapy for sickle cell disease.

The voucher, which is transferable, allows a drug developer to expedite the review process of its product even if it does not fit requirements for a quick process.

