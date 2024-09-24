News & Insights

BLUE

Bluebird Bio To Reduce Approx. 25% Of Its Workforce - Quick Facts

September 24, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio (BLUE) announced it is implementing a restructuring intended to optimize cost structure and enable quarterly cash flow break-even in the second half of 2025. The initiative includes a reduction in the workforce of approximately 25%.

As part of the restructuring, bluebird plans to sharpen focus on the ongoing commercial launches of LYFGENIA, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA to enable continued launch acceleration while it evaluates opportunities to increase its cash resources. The restructuring is projected to result in a 20% reduction in cash operating expenses when fully realized in third quarter, 2025, compared to the prior reporting period.

