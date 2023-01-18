Markets
BLUE

Bluebird Bio Prices Public Offering Of 20 Mln Shares At $6.00/shr

January 18, 2023 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

bluebird also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the public offering to be $120 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by bluebird.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to support commercialization and manufacturing for its two approved gene therapies, Zynteglo And Skysona; to accelerate future commercialization activities for its gene therapy candidate, lovotibeglogene autotemcel for sickle cell disease, if approved; and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 23, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLUE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.