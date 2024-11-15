Bluebird Bio price target lowered to $2 from $4 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Gena Wang lowered the firm’s price target on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) to $2 from $4 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 revenue miss due to the timing of infusions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

