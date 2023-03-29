Markets
BLUE

Bluebird Bio Plunges On Lower Quarterly Revenue Below Estimates

March 29, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) are falling more than 28% Wednesday morning after reporting lower revenue in the fourth quarter, that missed analysts' view.

Quarterly revenue was $0.06 million, lower than $1.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, as there were no product revenue in the latest quarter. In the prior-year quarter, product revenue was $1.36 million. Analysts on average, were expecting revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter.

The company reported net income from continuing operations of $32.23 million or $0.38 per share compared with a loss of $132.33 million or $1.83 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.44 per share. bluebird bio had a gain $102 million in the latest quarter from sales of priority review voucher.

BLUE, currently at $3.07, has traded in the range of $2.87- $8.58 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLUE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.