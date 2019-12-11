Bluebird bio Is 'Remarkably Undervalued,' Analyst Says

Bluebird bio is set to start earning money from drug sales next year, and SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar is increasing his price target on the stock.

In a note out Wednesday, Foroohar wrote that bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE) stock was still cheap. “We continue to see BLUE as remarkably undervalued on a fundamental basis,” Foroohar wrote. He rates the stock Outperform and increased his price target to $139, from $119.

Shares of bluebird bio closed Tuesday at $85, after jumping 11.9%. The stock rose a further 0.4% before the market opened on Wednesday.

The price-target bump comes days after the company unveiled promising data on ide-cel, an experimental cancer drug, at a medical conference over the weekend.

The back story. Shares of bluebird bio are down 13.6% this year. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is up 33.1% over the same period, while the S&P 500 is up 25%. In June, bluebird bio said it would delay the launch of its beta thalassemia gene therapy, called Zynteglo, until 2020, for reasons related to the manufacturing process.

What’s new. In his note on Monday, Foroohar wrote that next year, bluebird bio will be one of the few commercial-stage gene therapy companies.

“With first commercial revenue from Zynteglo in EU expected in 2020, BLUE has overcome concerns around manufacturing raised earlier this year,” Foroohar wrote.

Foroohar said there was potential for gains in bluebird bio stock if the company’s sickle-cell gene therapy hits the market sooner than expected.

“We see a favorable risk/ reward at current levels, with the transition to a commercial gene therapy company in early 2020 offering a balance between launch execution as a risk vs high probability of success trial readouts and regulatory decisions in 2020 as potentially appealing catalysts for BLUE over the next 12 months,” he wrote.

Looking ahead. Over the weekend, the company reported data on ide-cel, a treatment for multiple myeloma. Analysts said the ide-cel data appeared to be strong enough to submit the drug for regulatory approval. But data from an earlier-stage multiple myeloma program at another drug company, released at the same conference, suggested that while bluebird bio’s product will likely achieve approval first, others may prove more effective, they said.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

