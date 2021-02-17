bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Revenue Estimates By 15%

One thing we could say about the analysts on bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from 21 analysts covering bluebird bio is for revenues of US$124m in 2021, implying a sizeable 50% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$11.24. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$145m and US$11.23 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:BLUE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 17th 2021

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$58.94, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on bluebird bio, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$146 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 50% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 58% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. It's pretty clear that bluebird bio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that bluebird bio's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of bluebird bio going forwards.

