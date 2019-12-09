Bluebird Bio Gains on Promising Cancer-Drug Data

Shares took off Monday morning after the company reported data at a medical conference over the weekend that relieved investor anxiety over the company’s experimental cancer drug ide-cel.

Shares of bluebird bio took off Monday morning after the company reported data at a medical conference over the weekend that relieved investor anxiety over the company’s experimental cancer drug ide-cel.

Wall Street analysts suggested in notes Sunday and Monday that the data from the study, which involved patients with multiple myeloma, were positive, and could set up bluebird (ticker: BLUE) to submit the drug for Food and Drug Administration approval sometime in the first half of next year.

Bluebird wasn’t the only company making big moves in multiple myeloma over the weekend. At the same medical conference, the American Society of Hematology annual meeting, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released data on its own multiple myeloma drug, JNJ-4258, that analysts also said looked promising.

Shares of bluebird were up 4.5% in premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which is developing ide-cel with bluebird, were up 1.8%. Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.9%.

“The [ide-cel]…data looks approvable and likely to give bluebird a first mover advantage in [multiple myeloma], but…new data from competitive programs render [ide-cel] less differentiated,” Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett wrote in a note out Sunday.

The back story. Shares of bluebird bio are down 20% this year. The company introduced a gene therapy for the blood disorder beta thalassemia, called Zynteglo, in Europe in June, but has missed the wave that has pushed biotech stocks up this fall. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 20.6% this quarter, while bluebird bio is down 13.5% over the same period. The S&P 500 is up 5.7%.

What’s new. Bluebird’s multiple myeloma data came on a Phase 2 study of ide-cel, also known as bb2121, a so-called CAR T cell therapy targeting a protein called BCMA. The patients in the study were suffering from relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. According to bluebird bio, the treatment had an 81.5% overall response rate at the highest dose, and median progression-free survival at that dose of 11.3 months.

“We see that the bb2121 data demonstrated a profile supportive of approvability, taking the worst case scenario off the table,” SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar wrote.

The Johnson & Johnson data, meanwhile, came from a Phase 1b/2 study of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma by the company’s pharmaceutical division, Janssen. The company reported an overall response rate of 69%. The news release didn’t break out response rate by dose level.

“When looking at the totality of the Janssen/Legend data sets, the data and effectiveness of these BCMA CARS appear superior to bb2121,” Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarty said in a note out Monday. “However, bb2121 is still out in front in terms of a potential approval” date.

Looking forward. Also over the weekend, bluebird announced new data on its drug LentiGlobin, now sold as Zynteglo, in patients suffering from sickle cell disease. “Qualitatively, these data corroborate the very good data already disclosed, and the durability that we’re seeing is notable,” Stifel’s Burnett wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

