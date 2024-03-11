Bluebird Bio Enters Medicaid Outcomes-based Agreement For LYFGENIA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has signed first Medicaid outcomes-based agreement for LYFGENIA with the state of Michigan. LYFGENIA is a one-time gene therapy approved for the treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease and a history of vaso-occlusive events. bluebird noted that it is in ongoing discussions with more than 15 Medicaid agencies representing 80 percent of Medicaid-insured individuals in the U.S. Also, bluebird has signed multiple outcomes-based agreements for LYFGENIA with national commercial payer organizations.

