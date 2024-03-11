News & Insights

Markets
BLUE

Bluebird Bio Enters Medicaid Outcomes-based Agreement For LYFGENIA - Quick Facts

March 11, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has signed first Medicaid outcomes-based agreement for LYFGENIA with the state of Michigan. LYFGENIA is a one-time gene therapy approved for the treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease and a history of vaso-occlusive events. bluebird noted that it is in ongoing discussions with more than 15 Medicaid agencies representing 80 percent of Medicaid-insured individuals in the U.S. Also, bluebird has signed multiple outcomes-based agreements for LYFGENIA with national commercial payer organizations.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.