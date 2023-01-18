Markets
BLUE

Bluebird Bio Commences Public Offering Of Common Stock - Quick Facts

January 18, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock. The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of its common stock. All shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird.

The company noted that the offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, that was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 and was automatically effective upon filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLUE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.