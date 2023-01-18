Bluebird Bio Commences Public Offering Of Common Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock. The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of its common stock. All shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird.

The company noted that the offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, that was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 and was automatically effective upon filing.

