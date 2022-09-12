Markets
Bluebird Bio Chief Strategy And Financial Officer Jason Cole To Resign

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced that Jason Cole, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer, plans to leave the company. Cole's last day will be October 14, 2022. Over the coming weeks, Cole plans to transition finance responsibilities to Katherine Breedis, a business and financial executive from Danforth Advisors, who is expected to serve as interim CFO. Cole's management responsibilities for strategy, external affairs and operations will be transitioned to Andrew Obenshain.

bluebird bio stated that it has initiated an external search for next CFO, with a focus on experience with commercial stage companies.

