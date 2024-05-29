Bluebird Bio Appoints Sterling As CFO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced the appointment of James Sterling as chief financial officer.

Sterling will assume the role on June 10, succeeding Chris Krawtschuk, who has served as bluebird bio's chief financial officer since 2022.

Most recently, Sterling held the position of chief financial officer at Renalytix plc, a diagnostics company specializing in the clinical management of kidney disease.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $0.92, down 2.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.