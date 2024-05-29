Bluebird Bio Announces CFO Transition and Compensation Details

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) has provided an update.

Christopher Krawtschuk will step down as CFO of bluebird bio, Inc. on June 10, 2024, with O. James Sterling set to take over the role. Sterling brings experience from Renalytix plc and various investment banks. His compensation package includes a $500,000 base salary, a $100,000 sign-on bonus, a 45% target bonus, and substantial stock options. Should Sterling leave under certain conditions, he’s entitled to severance benefits, with enhanced terms if his exit follows a company change in control. Krawtschuk will also receive severance in line with his existing employment agreement.

