BlueBet Holdings Refocuses Strategy on Australian Market

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has successfully exited the US market, closing its ClutchBet sportsbooks and negotiating favorable termination terms with market access partners in Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana. This strategic move has resulted in significant cost savings, which are being redirected to enhance growth in the core Australian market. The company has released an A$11.2 million provision, benefiting its FY25 EBITDA, as it continues to focus on maximizing shareholder value.

