BlueBet Holdings Ltd. Prepares for 2024 AGM

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting online on November 28, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on the Remuneration Report. This non-binding vote will provide insights into shareholder sentiment regarding executive compensation.

For further insights into AU:BBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.