BlueBet Holdings Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced the quotation of 284,091 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective November 22, 2024. This move aims to enhance the company’s market presence and provide more investment opportunities for stakeholders. The announcement marks a strategic step in BlueBet’s growth and expansion within the financial markets.
