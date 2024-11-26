BlueBet Holdings Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced the quotation of 42,804 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move could potentially attract investor attention as the company looks to increase its market presence.
