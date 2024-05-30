BlueBet Holdings Delays Share Issuance Date

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced an update to a previous announcement, revealing that the issuance date for new shares has been postponed to June 7, following the approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 30, 2024. This move allows for the settlement of funds associated with the share issue. The announcement indicates a significant step in BlueBet Holdings’ capital raising efforts.

