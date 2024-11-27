BlueBet Holdings Aims for Profitability Post-Merger

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has completed a transformational merger with betr, positioning itself as a leading Australian wagering operator and aiming for EBITDA profitability by the end of the first half of FY25. The company has exited the U.S. market to focus on profitable growth within Australia, leveraging its proprietary technology and strong executive team to enhance customer offerings and capture market share. With a commitment to responsible wagering and a strategic shift to the local market, BlueBet is poised for significant shareholder value growth.

For further insights into AU:BBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.