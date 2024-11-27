News & Insights

BlueBet Holdings Aims for Profitability Post-Merger

November 27, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has completed a transformational merger with betr, positioning itself as a leading Australian wagering operator and aiming for EBITDA profitability by the end of the first half of FY25. The company has exited the U.S. market to focus on profitable growth within Australia, leveraging its proprietary technology and strong executive team to enhance customer offerings and capture market share. With a commitment to responsible wagering and a strategic shift to the local market, BlueBet is poised for significant shareholder value growth.

