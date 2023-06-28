News & Insights

Bluebell Capital Partners asks Glencore board to replace CEO

June 28, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy and Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners issued a letter to the Glencore GLEN.L board on Wednesday asking them to remove Chief Executive Gary Nagle and commence the search for a new external CEO.

Bluebell, which has not disclosed the size of its shareholding, started an activist campaign at Glencore in 2021, urging it to separate its thermal coal business and sell its agricultural business Viterra.

During this year's annual general meeting of Glencore, 99 percent of shareholders voted to re elect Nagle as the CEO.

