Blue Tractor Group on Supporting the Launch of New ETFs

Amid the recent growth of the actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) space, we explore how new ETFs come to market. For the final installment in our three-part series delving into the recent ETF developments, we spoke with Simon Goulet, co-founder of Blue Tractor Group, to discuss the logistics of converting a mutual fund into an ETF and how Blue Tractor supports new ETF launches.

There has been a lot of press and industry chatter about asset managers converting a mutual fund into an ETF, from Dimensionaland JPMorgan to Motley Fool. Can you break down this dynamic for us?

This is certainly a topic of great interest to many of the active managers we speak with. Anyone who currently runs a traditional open-ended mutual fund has very likely heard about this; however, it’s still new, and the kinks are still being worked out.

Last year, we saw the first conversion by Guinness Atkinson, which converted two small, actively managed mutual funds into fully transparent ETFs. Once the SEC allowed that to happen, the floodgates opened, so to speak, and now we’re seeing some of the largest fund complexes joining the trend.

There are three basic methods to affect the transfer of a mutual into an ETF.

You can convert a fund into an ETF – so that the legal shell of the mutual fund ceases to exist, and all assets and shareholders move into the ETF.

You can clone a current mutual fund strategy and run it instead as an ETF.

You can develop a twist on your current mutual fund strategy and run that new idea as an ETF. Obviously, the devil is in the details, and I’ll leave that to the lawyers to explain how these actually get done.

And let me be clear that the conversion can end up as a traditional transparent ETF or a semi-transparent ETF.

So why would you undertake a conversion? Well, it’s a way to “bring your own assets” when you launch the ETF so as immediately get scale. Plus, you can piggyback to some degree in the new ETF off of the historical performance of the active manager while he/she ran the mutual fund. It also could also be a way to conserve and protect the AUM of your firm since many investors today, especially younger ones, prefer the ETF wrapper to the traditional open-ended mutual fund, especially the tax efficiency.

But let me come back to launching an ETF with scale through BYOA. This is important in the current environment so as to bring to market a fund with sufficient AUM at inception so that it garners attention from the ETF market-making community and the RIA community. Post-launch distribution can be challenging too. It really helps to have an ETF at the get-go that is well-seeded. This means you can likely operate immediately at break even or even be profitable, and you assuage any concerns from RIAs that you won’t be around for the long haul.

How is Blue Tractor supporting an asset manager before and after their ETF launch? And what do you charge?

This is something we at Blue Tractor pride ourselves on. Your core business is stock selection using the mutual fund wrapper or SMA structure you’ve utilized for years – you don’t really know the ABCs of launching a semi-transparent ETF.

That is why Blue Tractor is a true, consultative partner for you. We offer concierge-level introductions to all stripes of ETF service providers – white label firms, series trusts, market makers and APs, trading firms, custodians, exchanges, etc. And we work with you to select the ones you are most comfortable with.

And then, in the run-up to the launch, we’ll make sure the operational workflow to issue a Blue Tractor ETF is 100% bulletproof – we train and then do a couple of weeks of dry runs working with your team and custody bank. We’re part of your PR process by issuing news releases and getting the word out on our social media and promoting launch day with the exchange. Post-launch, we’ll have you with us at ETF conferences, on our social media and with joint pitches to RIAs and platforms. Basically, we become family to you.

In terms of what it costs to work with Blue Tractor, we charge a license fee calculated in basis points on total AUM in the ETF. There are no upfront and no hidden charges - we only get paid when you launch, and our success is based on the asset manager growing assets. So, our interests are aligned with our clients, and we are motivated to work with them every day to grow AUM.

In general, an asset manager will pay about four basis points to license the Blue Tractor wrapper. Let’s put that in context – on $50 million AUM, that is $20,000 annually in license fees or about $1,700 a month to launch a product with all of the benefits of a traditional ETF – cost, liquidity and tax efficiency – combined with guaranteed portfolio protection.

We view this fee as akin to a home alarm system. You probably have a home that is worth a decent amount of money, full of nice furniture, electronics, collectibles etc. For most of us, paying a relatively small amount monthly for a home alarm system for peace of mind, protection is a no-brainer. That’s how we think fiduciaries should view the similarly small monthly charge to use the Blue Tractor technology.

Let’s say that an asset manager has decided to launch a semi-transparent ETF using the Blue Tractor wrapper. One of the most critical components of success is distribution. Can you talk about the importance of a well thought out post-launch distribution strategy?

Without doubt distribution is vital to any ETF’s success. Sure, you may catch lightning in a bottle and for whatever reason your ETF gathers assets quickly and without undue effort – but for most Asset Managers new to the ETF space that is not the case and careful planning must go into an ETF launch with regards to ‘distribution’ to the RIA community.

I’d like to steal a pearl of wisdom from Jillian DelSignore from FLX Networks who famously wrote that ETFs are Sold; Not Bought. So, what does that mean? It means that an ETF needs to be put in front of RIA allocators. Most investors won’t just find your ETF and buy it for their account – there’s just too many options and choice – an asset manager needs to get the RIA community focused on their strategy and their product so that they will start to allocate the ETF into client accounts, model portfolios etc.

How does that happen? Well, through a well-executed RIA distribution plan that may involves salespeople, conferences, social media and traditional and digital collateral. There are any number of permutations for a distribution plan and frankly the details are beyond the scope of this webinar session.

There’s a lot of positive tailwinds regarding distribution for semi-transparent ETFs. Very recently most of the major wire houses – UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley – announced that they are approving the active semi-transparent structures and giving their thousands and thousands of financial advisors’ access to this burgeoning category of ETF. They see the two-year performance track record, tight trading spreads even through the Russian/Ukraine dislocation and recent market upheaval and the growth in AUM.

For asset managers seeking more information on Blue Tractor, please speak with your Nasdaq relationship manager to set up a call. Asset managers can also reach out to Goulet directly at simon@bluetractorgroup.com and learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.