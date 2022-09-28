Blue Tractor Group on Bringing Semi-transparent ETFs to Market

Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to relax transparency rules for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), more semi-transparent ETFs have come to market, paving the way for active equity managers to become more involved in the ETF space. For the second installment of a three-part series delving into the recent ETF developments, we spoke with Simon Goulet, co-founder of Blue Tractor Group, to discuss the actively managed ETF space and provide insights on semi-transparent ETFs.

From an asset manager’s perspective, what's the difference between a transparent ETF vs. a semi-transparent ETF?

Up until 2020, all ETFs, whether passive or active, were fully transparent; that was the SEC requirement. And the vast majority of ETFs today are still transparent, as it’s only been two years since the SEC approved the new semi-transparent ETF wrappers.

What does “fully transparent” mean? Transparent means that every day an ETF must publish its underlying portfolio – all the names and their exact percentage weightings – by way of the daily published creation basket. So, investors, RIAs and most importantly, the capital markets can see exactly what is in the portfolio.

Now, for a passive or index-based ETF, being transparent usually is a non-issue. Who cares if the published basket shows the portfolio, as it’s usually based on a published index.

But for an active manager, a true stock picker, being fully transparent can be tricky as every day the market is exposed to your actual portfolio, and they see all of your trading.

With a semi-transparent ETF, the advisor is not required to publish their actual portfolio on a daily basis. On the contrary, the actual portfolio is only exposed on a quarterly basis, just like a mutual fund.

In lieu of full portfolio transparency, the SEC has allowed firms like Blue Tractor to develop semi-transparent ETF wrappers that provide sufficient information to the capital markets to permit efficient trading and pricing but still provided active portfolio managers with assurances that their portfolio trading strategies would remain confidential.

The first semi-transparent ETFs launched in April 2020, and it’s now a growing segment of the active ETF market. Currently, there are about 60 ETFs launched with about $4 billion of AUM.

And protecting the actual portfolio and trading activity prevents reverse engineering and front running that can diminish investor returns and wealth. Being fiduciaries, it behooves every active manager to look carefully at the benefits of the semi-transparent wrapper.

What actively managed strategies can you currently use in a semi-transparent ETF wrapper? What is the current investable universe?

The SEC currently allows domestic equities, ETFs, ADRs, REITs, futures and other domestic exchange-traded instruments to be in a semi-transparent ETF portfolio. And your strategy could be anything really – value, growth, all cap, diversified, concentrated, etc. However, the SEC does not permit short selling or the use of leverage at this point.

I will note that when the SEC approved the semi-transparent wrappers in 2019, it took a conservative view and decided that initially the investable universe would be limited basically to the domestic types of securities I just mentioned. So currently, no European or Asian equities, no fixed income, no options allowed or other derivatives etc. can be in a semi-transparent ETF portfolio (although the SEC has approved Canada, Mexico and Brazil for Advisors using the Blue Tractor wrapper since they fall into the same time zone as the U.S. stock market).

We expect the SEC to evolve its thinking over time, and eventually, all these asset classes will become available.

Case in point, Blue Tractor has already applied to expand the investable universe and, more recently, to permit long/short portfolios using or wrapper. We are cautiously optimistic the SEC will approve our long/short application soon.

The SEC has approved a variety of semi-transparent ETF wrappers. Why should an asset manager choose Blue Tractor to launch a semi-transparent ETF?

The SEC approved six semi-transparent ETF structures in 2019, including Blue Tractor. Each wrapper is designed to facilitate efficient and accurate trading while still protecting an asset manager’s proprietary alpha generation strategy and portfolio trading.

Each ‘flavor’ of wrapper, of course, approaches the solution differently using proprietary methodologies. One flavor of wrapper is very non-transparent, doesn’t even publish a daily creation basket, and uses a ‘middleman’ structure to facilitate pricing, hedging and arbitrage. Another style of semi-transparent ETF structure is what is termed a ‘proxy portfolio’ structure because their published creation baskets employ decoy or ‘proxy’ securities.

And then there’s Blue Tractor’s “Shielded Alpha” wrapper. This is a 100% cloud-hosted solution that embraces transparency in its daily creation basket yet still fully protects an advisor’s ‘secret sauce.’ How do we do this? Let’s compare Blue Tractor with a fully transparent active ETF. Recall I said that being fully transparent means that the daily creation basket reveals all the portfolio names and their exact portfolio percentage weightings (commonly called a pro rata slice). With Blue Tractor, while the names are also revealed in the creation basket, their actual portfolio percentage weightings are scrambled every day through an algorithmic, random process that ensures nobody can decipher the actual underlying portfolio.

This perfect balance between transparency for the market and investors and opacity desired by the active manager means that Blue Tractor-powered ETFs trade with very tight spreads and have very low tracking error to the actual underlying portfolio.

And because our solution is cloud-hosted, the operating workflow is simple and elegant, and with just a few clicks of a mouse, an asset manager can tailor the daily creation basket to suit any portfolio trading goals.

And another key feature is that the SEC has approved ‘custom baskets’ for the Blue Tractor wrapper. These allow for private creation and redemption transactions between the ETF manager and the capital markets, allowing the ETF to essentially rid itself of capital gains when disposing of high-gain securities. Traditional transparent ETFs use custom baskets all the time. This makes an ETF so much more tax efficient than a mutual fund.

To me, it’s very simple. If you’re an asset manager looking to launch a semi-transparent ETF, then you want ALL of the benefits of a traditional ETF, especially the tax efficiency. You cannot compromise on this key issue. With Blue Tractor, you get it all plus guaranteed portfolio protection.

What’s there not to like?

Once an asset manager has decided to launch a semi-transparent ETF using Blue Tractor, how do they start?



The most basic decision an asset manager must make is, do they go it alone or do they outsource some or all of the launch process?

The interesting thing about the ETF space today is that everything needed to launch — and I mean everything — can be outsourced at very fair prices from an ETF service provider.

I hear some asset managers say they are inclined to want to keep things in-house as they feel they have more control. That may be true, but then you’re incurring a lot of fixed expenses and new hiring. Outsourcing to a white label firm and/or series trust basically provides an advisor with an a la carte menu so that they can pick and choose the whole meal deal or just things they want and need. Usually, that translates into reduced cost and administrative burden. But going either way works, and the firms we speak with have successfully gone down both pathways.

Let me highlight three key decisions an advisor can either go it alone or outsource:

Will you be the primary investment advisor, or will you be a sub-advisor?The primary advisor is the one that is ultimately responsible for the fund operations and interfacing with the SEC. So that can be outsourced to a white label firm. And that means you’ll be the sub-advisor, responsible for all portfolio activity, so you get to stick with your core competency, but not for the full administrative burden of operating the ETF. And being a sub-advisor still means the ETF can be marketed using your brand, logos etc. Will you set up the ETF Trust, or will you use a third-party series trust? There is effort and expense to set up a Trust board, compliance, accounting, legal, reporting,, or you can “rent that” with a series trust. Will you have your own capital markets/trading, or will you outsource that to a trading sub-advisory firm?When you think about what ETF means, well, most asset managers new to the ETF game are good at the fund part. But they don’t know the exchange-traded part that well. You’re going to need to hire that talent or outsource to a specialized firm that will sit in between you and the capital markets. Many, many smaller asset managers are doing that – it’s very common and not very expensive.

Let’s discuss the time to launch a semi-transparent ETF. What is the regulatory burden? What is the cost?

The time to launch a semi-transparent ETF is actually not onerous. It’s now been over two years since the first products hit the market, so the regulators have grown comfortable, and the process is pretty streamlined. The standard answer is that it’ll take you about 120 days (four months) to launch once you press the “go button.” Now, that would be my minimum as you’ll also want to bake in a runway to put in place a distribution plan, marketing, refine the capital markets relationships and more, but even with that, you can easily be in-market in less than six months.

What drives that timeline candidly are the regulatory hurdles. The SEC prescribes a series of filings that, while not onerous, do require attention and effort and, of course, expense as they are lawyer-driven. First, if you’re acting as the primary advisor, you will need to file a short-form Exemptive Relief application to launch your ETF with the SEC division of Investment Management. You will also file a registration statement, or prospectus, with SEC IM. Once you select a listing exchange – such as Nasdaq – they will file on your behalf a 19b-4 rule change application with the SEC Division of Trading and Markets. Now, a white-label firm will quarterback all of this on your behalf, so it depends if you’re the primary advisor or the white-label.

Now, I’m assuming your current business is a going concern, and things like salaries, office rent and insurance are already in hand. So, focusing only on the launch of a new ETF, you’ll need upfront seed capital to pay for the regulatory filings, create marketing collateral, fund website, etc. Call that approximately $100k +/- to get the ETF launched. If you can seed the ETF at the launch date with at least $20 million - $25 million of AUM, then very likely you’re operating at a break-even level, so you don’t need to spend additional operating capital. But if you can’t get to that level of AUM quickly, then you’ll need to fund the annual operating expenses.

For asset managers seeking more information on Blue Tractor, please speak with your Nasdaq relationship manager to set up a call. Asset managers can also reach out to Goulet directly at simon@bluetractorgroup.com and learn more at bluetractorgroup.com