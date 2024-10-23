News & Insights

Blue Thunder Mining Expands Private Placement

October 23, 2024 — 06:33 pm EDT

Blue Thunder Mining (TSE:BLUE) has released an update.

Blue Thunder Mining, operating as Mines D’Or Orbec, is increasing its non-brokered private placement with an upsized hard dollar component, aiming to raise approximately $1.5 million. The offering includes common shares and units, with proceeds supporting exploration of their Muus Gold Project in Quebec, in collaboration with IAMGOLD.

