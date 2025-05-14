$BLUE stock is up 50% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLUE stock has now risen 50% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,064,969 of trading volume.

$BLUE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BLUE:

$BLUE insiders have traded $BLUE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A COLVIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,491 shares for an estimated $4,116 .

. THOMAS J KLIMA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $2,861 .

. ANDREW OBENSHAIN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $2,334 .

. JOSEPH VITTIGLIO (Chief Business & Legal Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $1,759

$BLUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BLUE stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

