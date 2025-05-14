Stocks
BLUE

$BLUE stock is up 50% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 14, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative

$BLUE stock has now risen 50% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,064,969 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BLUE:

$BLUE Insider Trading Activity

$BLUE insiders have traded $BLUE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD A COLVIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,491 shares for an estimated $4,116.
  • THOMAS J KLIMA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $2,861.
  • ANDREW OBENSHAIN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $2,334.
  • JOSEPH VITTIGLIO (Chief Business & Legal Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $1,759

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BLUE stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLUE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLUE forecast page.

You can track data on $BLUE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

