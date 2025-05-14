$BLUE stock is up 50% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLUE stock has now risen 50% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,064,969 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLUE:
$BLUE Insider Trading Activity
$BLUE insiders have traded $BLUE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD A COLVIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,491 shares for an estimated $4,116.
- THOMAS J KLIMA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $2,861.
- ANDREW OBENSHAIN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $2,334.
- JOSEPH VITTIGLIO (Chief Business & Legal Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $1,759
$BLUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BLUE stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 192,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,602,080
- LION POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 78,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,134
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP added 75,758 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $631,821
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 64,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $540,707
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 60,766 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $506,788
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 52,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $441,261
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 35,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,362
$BLUE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024
