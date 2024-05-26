Blue Star Helium Strikes Gas at Galactica Project

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has reported successful drilling to total depth at its Galactica project with gas confirmed by wireline logs, including a significant 96-foot gas-saturated high-quality sandstone section. The well is naturally flowing and clearing drilling gas, with upcoming pressure and flow testing potentially leading to tie-in to production facilities. The Galactica/Pegasus development, discovered in 2022, has shown promising results with multiple potential product streams, including helium concentrations up to 6.1%.

For further insights into AU:BNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.