Blue Star Helium Strikes Gas at Galactica Project

May 26, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has reported successful drilling to total depth at its Galactica project with gas confirmed by wireline logs, including a significant 96-foot gas-saturated high-quality sandstone section. The well is naturally flowing and clearing drilling gas, with upcoming pressure and flow testing potentially leading to tie-in to production facilities. The Galactica/Pegasus development, discovered in 2022, has shown promising results with multiple potential product streams, including helium concentrations up to 6.1%.

