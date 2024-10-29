News & Insights

Blue Star Helium Lists Over 263 Million Shares

October 29, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium Limited has announced the quotation of 263,778,677 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move for the company in expanding its market presence. This announcement reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and attract investor interest.

