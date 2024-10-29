News & Insights

Blue Star Helium: Director Increases Shareholding

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Trent Spry acquiring an additional 3.5 million ordinary shares and 1.75 million unquoted options. This acquisition reflects a notable increase in Spry’s indirect holdings, which may attract attention from investors monitoring insider activities in the company’s stock.

