Blue Star Helium Announces Cessation of Securities

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium Limited has announced the cessation of 2 million performance rights due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion as of November 18, 2024. This development may impact the company’s issued capital and could be of interest to investors tracking stock movements in the helium sector.

