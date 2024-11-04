Blue Star Helium Announces Cessation of Securities

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium Limited has announced the cessation of 17,194,726 securities due to the expiration of options that were not exercised or converted by November 4, 2024. This development may influence investor sentiment towards the company’s stock performance as it reflects changes in its capital structure.

