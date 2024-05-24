News & Insights

Blue Star Gold Corp. Targets $3M Capital Boost

May 24, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Blue Star Gold Corp (TSE:BAU) has released an update.

Blue Star Gold Corp. is set to raise $3 million via a non-brokered private placement, offering up to 6,250,000 flow-through shares and 12,500,000 common shares at $0.16 each. The proceeds from this placement will fund Canadian exploration expenses on Blue Star’s Nunavut projects and general corporate purposes. The offering is contingent on regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

