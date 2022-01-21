Blue Star Foods Spikes

(RTTNews) - Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) shares are surging on Friday morning trade in search of new highs. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $5.32, up 180 percent from $1.90 on a volume of 30,287,0554. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.01-$8.00 on average volume of 76,835.

