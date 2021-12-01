Blue Star Foods' (NASDAQ:BSFC) investors will be pleased with their decent 37% return over the last year

The Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) share price is down a rather concerning 59% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 37%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Blue Star Foods didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Blue Star Foods saw its revenue shrink by 32%. The stock is up 37% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:BSFC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Blue Star Foods boasts a total shareholder return of 37% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 54% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blue Star Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Blue Star Foods you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

