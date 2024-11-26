Blue Star Foods announces $1.5M stock buyback program

Blue Star Foods (BSFC) announced a stock buyback program to repurchase up to $1.5M of the company’s common stock.Under the program, the Company is authorized to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice. John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We are pleased to announce this stock buyback program, which reflects our confidence in the strong and growing business of Blue Star. We believe our stock is significantly undervalued. This buyback program represents an attractive opportunity to return value to our shareholders.”

