Blue Star Capital’s Shares Surge Amid Funding Speculations

Blue Star Capital (GB:BLU) has released an update.

Blue Star Capital has witnessed a notable surge in its share price but reports no new developments to justify this increase. The company remains interested in participating in a funding round for SatoshiPay’s Vortex but requires shareholder approval for a capital restructure to proceed. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as Blue Star navigates potential fundraising opportunities.

