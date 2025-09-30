Blue Star (BSE:500067) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 1,914.95

The average one-year price target for Blue Star (BSE:500067) has been revised to ₹ 1,914.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,734.01 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,128.11 to a high of ₹ 2,539.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,667.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Star. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500067 is 0.25%, an increase of 49.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 450.02% to 128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500067 by 21.77% over the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

