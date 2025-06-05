Blue Sky Uranium Launches $1.02 Mln Private Placement Offering At $0.06 Per Unit

(RTTNews) - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (BSK.V) has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $1.02 million through the sale of up to 17 million units at $0.06 each.

Each unit will include one common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.075 within 36 months. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will act as the finder for the offering.

Proceeds are earmarked for general working capital. Participation from directors, officers, and employees is permitted, and finder's fees will apply in line with TSXV policies. The closing is contingent upon approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period.

The offering is not registered under U.S. securities laws and will not be available for sale to U.S. investors without proper exemptions.

Thursday BSK.V closed at $0.06, or 20% lower on the TSXV.

