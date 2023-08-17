News & Insights

Blue Shield of California to drop CVS Caremark as pharmacy benefit manager - WSJ

August 17, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Non-profit health insurer Blue Shield of California plans to drop CVS Health's CVS.N Caremark as its pharmacy-benefit manager, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Blue Shield of California did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The health insurer said it plans to work with a selection of companies that will perform a designated function, including Amazon AMZN.O for at-home drug delivery and private firm Abarca for processing drug claims, according to the report.

