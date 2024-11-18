Blue River Holdings to Review Interim Financial Results

Blue River Holdings Limited (HK:0498) has released an update.

Blue River Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This announcement is likely to attract attention from investors and stakeholders eager to see the company’s financial performance.

