Blue River Holdings Projects Increased Losses for 2024

Blue River Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant increase in losses for the six months ending September 2024, with expected losses reaching HK$123 million compared to HK$82 million in the same period last year. The increased loss is attributed to a considerable jump in losses from associates and reduced administrative expenses. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the final results are yet to be confirmed.

