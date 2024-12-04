Blue River Holdings Announces Registrar Change

Blue River Holdings Limited (HK:0498) has released an update.

Blue River Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, effective December 31, 2024. The new registrar will be Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited, while the Hong Kong branch’s registrar remains unchanged. This move marks a strategic adjustment in the company’s operational framework.

