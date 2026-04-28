Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Gains Post Q1 Earnings, Expenses Rise

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS have gained 2.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, modestly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.6% rise over the same period. However, the stock has lagged more broadly over the past month, declining 10.4% against a 13.8% gain for the benchmark index.

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ Earnings Snapshot

Blue Ridge Bankshares reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, against a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the year-ago period, indicating a return to profitability on a year-over-year basis. Revenue components showed mixed trends. Net interest income declined 10.9% to $16.9 million from $18.9 million a year earlier, while non-interest income fell 23.6% to $2.3 million from $3.1 million. The improvement in bottom-line performance came despite lower revenues, supported by significantly reduced non-interest expenses, which dropped 18.3% to $18.7 million from $22.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

The first quarter of 2026 included $1.3 million in after-tax expenses tied to executive transitions; excluding these, adjusted net income would have been $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share.

BRBS does not report segmental results, but its core banking operations reflect shrinking loan balances and reduced reliance on non-strategic business lines.

BRBS’ Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income declined both sequentially and year over year, primarily due to lower average balances of loans held for investment and sale, as well as reduced yields on loans. Net interest margin stood at 2.90%, unchanged from the year-ago quarter but down from the prior quarter’s 3.04%, reflecting pressure from declining loan yields despite lower funding costs. Blue Ridge Bankshares benefited from a reduction in the cost of deposits, which fell to 2.27% from 2.62% a year earlier, driven by a shift away from higher-cost brokered deposits.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets declined modestly to $2.41 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $2.69 billion a year earlier, reflecting reductions in both loans held for investment and loans held for sale as the company continued to exit non-core lending activities. Loans held for investment fell to $1.83 billion from $1.87 billion sequentially and from $2.06 billion a year earlier, reflecting paydowns of out-of-market loans and the company’s exit from indirect fintech lending.

Deposits also fell year over year, though core deposits excluding brokered balances showed some growth sequentially. While total deposits declined modestly to $1.89 billion, core deposits excluding brokered balances increased $13.4 million during the quarter. Brokered deposits fell $31.5 million, continuing a deliberate strategy to reduce reliance on higher-cost funding sources.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with nonperforming loans declining to $21 million (0.87% of total assets as of March 31, 2026) from $23.8 million (0.98%) in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses remained stable at around 1.05% of loans compared with 1.04% in the prior quarter, and BRBS recorded a $0.6 million recovery of credit losses, supported by portfolio reductions and recoveries on previously charged-off loans.

BRBS’ Expense Trends and Efficiency

Non-interest expense declined significantly compared with the year-ago period, reflecting Blue Ridge Bankshares’ ongoing cost-cutting initiatives and transition away from regulatory constraints. Headcount was reduced by 70 employees, or about 20%, since March 2025, contributing to lower salary and benefits costs over time. However, expenses increased sequentially due to executive transition costs and incentive-related compensation, which weighed on quarterly profitability.

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ Management Commentary and Strategic Direction

Management highlighted that BRBS has now achieved four consecutive profitable quarters as it continues its transition back to a community banking model. Leadership emphasized that near-term earnings have been impacted by separation, severance and restructuring costs, as well as the deliberate reduction of non-strategic loans. These actions are expected to strengthen the bank’s core earnings power over time.

Blue Ridge Bankshares also noted improved regulatory standing following the termination of a consent order in late 2025, which has allowed greater flexibility in capital management and a renewed focus on growth initiatives. Management indicated that loan and deposit pipelines are improving, suggesting potential stabilization in core business activity.

BRBS’ Capital and Shareholder Returns

Capital ratios declined during the quarter, primarily due to the declaration of a $0.60 per share special cash dividend totaling approximately $54.1 million. Tangible common equity to tangible assets fell to 11.4% from 13.2% in the prior quarter, reflecting the capital return to shareholders. Despite this decline, capital levels remain above regulatory requirements.

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ Other Developments

During the quarter, Blue Ridge Bankshares completed its exit from indirect fintech lending activities, marking a significant step in its strategic repositioning toward traditional community banking. Additionally, BRBS amended outstanding warrants to account for special dividend payments, reversing a previously accrued dividend liability of $6.1 million. These actions underscore management’s focus on simplifying operations and aligning the business with its long-term strategic goals.

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Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

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