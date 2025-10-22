Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.60 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.946 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $21.91 million from $19.10 million last year.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.60 Mln. vs. $0.946 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $21.91 Mln vs. $19.10 Mln last year.

