Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 18, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Ridge Bankshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBS is 0.05%, a decrease of 38.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 7,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 37K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 15.40% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fmr holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2,230.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 3,757.69% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 199K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates under the supervision and regulation of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, while Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. operates under a national charter subject to the supervision and regulation of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending.

