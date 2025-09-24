Blue Owl Managed Funds To Buy Approx. $7 Bln Of PayPal's BNPL Products In US

Markets
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Wednesday announced a deal under which funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (OWL) will purchase approximately $7 billion of the former's buy now, pay later or BNPL receivables originated in the U.S. over the next two years.

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for all customer-facing activities, including underwriting and servicing, associated with its U.S. Pay in 4 BNPL products.

The company expects the deal to support the growth of its Pay Later portfolio, as well as increase its ability to invest in strategic initiatives and innovation.

Notably, the transaction is already contemplated in PayPal's third quarter and full year 2025 guidance for GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.

In the pre-market hours, PYPL is trading at $68.20, up 1.32 percent on the Nasdaq, and OWL is trading at $18.73, up 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

